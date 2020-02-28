HEATH — Samuel Tormos scored 31 points as the Van Alstyne Panthers advanced to the third round with a 65-42 victory against Life Oak Cliff in a Class 3A Region II area round game at Rockwall Heath.

Van Alstyne (28-6) will face Whitesboro in the region quarterfinals.

J.J. Boling added 16 points and Nathan Henley chipped in five points for the Panthers, who advanced to the third round for the second time in three years and the fourth time in six seasons.

The game was tied at six after the first quarter before Van Alstyne built a 26-14 lead at the break. The Panthers pushed that margin to 51-26 after three quarters.

Life Oak Cliff (21-14) was trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2014.

Dallas Madison 90, Gunter 49

In Frisco, Trey Phillips and Zander Turner each scored 11 points as the Tigers were eliminated by Dallas Madison in a Class 3A Region II area round contest at Frisco Memorial.

Gunter (27-8) finished with a school record for victories in a season and earned a playoff win for the first time in three years.

Mitchell Brewer, Cade Carruthers and Shane Schroeter all had six points for the Tigers, who were trying to reach the third round for the first time since 1994.

Madison (19-12), which is the defending 3A state champion, will face Mineola in the region quarterfinals.