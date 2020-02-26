DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State took advantage of six errors and plenty of base runners in a 16-2 run-rule win over Bacone at Mike Metheny Field.

The Storm was aided by a GAC record nine hit by pitches to go with five walks and eight hits.

Richard Ware and Bryce McDermott each collected two hits with Ware hitting his fifth home run of the season.

Colton Buckner, Joseph Ramirez, Dylan Herd and Joyal Savage each added a hit. Ware, Buckner, Grant Bruce and McDermott drove in two runs apiece for the Storm (8-8), which opens Great American Conference play with a three-game series against Arkansas Tech starting on Friday at Mike Metheny Field.