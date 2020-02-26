DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball coach Ron Faubion has announced two new additions for the 2021 Savage Storm roster with the signings of Alexis Lambert and C.J. Crane.

Lambert and Crane will both be transferring from Murray State, where they spent their first two seasons of eligibility and will join Southeastern as juniors in 2021.

Lambert is a native of Coalgate, Okla., and was a fast-pitch and slow-pitch all-state selection at Stonewall. She also earned VYPE Southeastern Oklahoma first-team honors.

Crane is from Sherman and was a three-time all-state selection at Bells and helped the Lady Panthers win the Class 2A state championship as a senior in 2017.

She was named both Offensive and Defensive MVP among her district accolades, was third-team all-state at third base and is a two-time first team academic all-state pick while also earning all-state tournament recognition.