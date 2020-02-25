SANGER — At just about every turn, Zaine Mansell was a thorn in Tioga’s side. The Poolville senior did it in the scoring column and on the glass, with assists and by blocking shots.

If there was a pivotal moment, Mansell seemed to be smack in the middle of it. And there he was at the free-throw line twice in the final minute, the Bulldogs needing all the help they could get. Each of those trips started with a make and ended with a miss, giving Tioga a chance on each ensuing possession.

But after missing a pair of layups for the lead, the Bulldogs’ final opportunity with 2.5 seconds left ended without a shot attempt as Poolville hung on for a 58-56 victory over the Bulldogs in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game.

Poolville (21-15) will face Seymour in the area round later this week.

Reagan Mejia scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, Mark Mayes had 12 points, Landon Thompson chipped in eight points, Clay Mott grabbed 10 rebounds and Marshall Lease added six points for Tioga (19-9), which more than doubled its win total and improved on a fourth-place district finish from last season.

“I told the kids to not let this loss define the whole season,” Tioga head coach Roy Mejia said. “The second half of district we went 4-1. Getting a win in the playoffs, that’s what we need to do. It would be huge for the program.”

Mansell had 27 points and 18 rebounds, Trendan Parish scored 12 points, Tanner Hamlin added seven points and six-foot-seven Nathan Gammill finished with six points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 6:26 left for Poolville, which was a region semifinalist last season.

After Mansell miss at the line with four seconds left, the Bulldogs called timeout on the rebound but had to go the length of the floor. The inbounds throw got to center court but the ensuing pass to the right wing went out of bounds as time expired.

“They covered it well,” Mejia said. “That was a play I knew they were prepared to run. We’ve worked on it so they knew what to do. Even as we went into the timeout they were calling for it.”

In just about the only other flaw for Mansell, he missed a free throw with 47 seconds to go that would have put Poolville up by four — instead Mejia’s drive for a quick two made it a 57-56 contest with 38 seconds remaining.

Poolville turned it over with 29 seconds left on the ensuing possession but Thompson and Mejia’s layups to give the Bulldogs the lead came up short.

The Monarchs opened the fourth with an 8-0 run for a 54-47 advantage in the middle of the quarter but Tioga produced a 7-0 run started on a three-pointer by Mejia and two baskets from Thompson to tie the game at 54 with 1:48 on the clock.

Parish was able to get loose after a Tioga miss and Mansell hit him with a three-quarters court pass for an easy layin as Poolville went up 56-54 with 1:05 left.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair with four ties and five lead changes. Tioga couldn’t take full advantage in the early stages when the Monarchs managed only a single bucket for the first three minutes of the second half.

Mejia completed a three-point play to put the Bulldogs up 34-31 before Chris Pesqueda’s three-pointer tied the game in the middle of the frame.

“It was a possession game. Every possession counted,” Mejia said. “We thought if we kept pushing the ball it would be our best offense. That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Tioga was unable to build anything larger than a three-point advantage and when Anthony Pesqueda drilled a three-pointer from the left corner with 58 seconds on the clock, Poolville went up by one. Mejia, who had 14 points in the quarter, scored on the ensuing possession and the Bulldogs went to the fourth holding a 47-46 lead.

An 8-0 run in the first minute-and-a-half of the second quarter allowed the Bulldogs to take their first lead of the night. The middle four points were scored by Mejia while Mayes and Lease bookended the spurt with drives through the lane for a 16-11 advantage.

Mansell, who scored 18 points by the break, converted a three-point play to tie the score at 16 but Poolville was never able to jump ahead for the rest of the half. Four times the Monarchs pulled even, the last coming on a steal in the closing seconds that led to a layup by Parish which sent the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 29. Parish and Mansell had scored 24 of the 29 Poolville points while Mayes had 10 points at the break and Mejia had six, all in the second stanza.

The action finally picked up in the final two-and-half minutes of the first quarter. After Mansell made two free throws and Thompson hit a jumper, the scoring stopped until a flurry of baskets to close out the frame. Mansell had three buckets in that span while Mayes connected twice for Tioga, which was down just 10-8 following the opening eight minutes.