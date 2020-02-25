Kenna Ferguson was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and struck out 10 as Sherman defeated Denton Braswell, 15-4, in six innings in non-district action at Old Settlers Park.

Emma Jones was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Miranda Farias was 4-for-5 and scored twice, Mackenzie Clark was 2-for-4 with a double, home run two RBI and scored, Ava Gibson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Jillian Whitmire homered, walked three times, drove in three runs and scored for Sherman (4-3), which will compete in the Allen Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Lady Bearcats scored in every inning but the second and held a 9-2 advantage after the third inning.

Denison 8, Gunter 1

In Denison, Ashlinn Hamilton scattered six hits and two walks while striking out 11 and was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice as the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Gunter in non-district action.

Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 and scored and Madison Carter singled and drove in a run for Denison (3-5), which will play in the Allen Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Lady Jackets led 2-0 before scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break the game open.

Hayden Fox was 3-for-4, Sarah Beth Jackson drove in a run, Nancy Castorena walked and drove in a run and Olivia Eft, Rhyan Pogue and Andrea Montes singled for Gunter (0-2), which plays at Sanger on Friday night.

Whitewright 9, Whitesboro 2

In Whitewright, Hannah Williams was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI as Whitewright defeated Whitesboro in non-district action.

Natalie Alexander was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Makayla Alexander walked twice and scored, Emma Cook was 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Madie Rohre singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (3-2), which competes in the Community Tournament starting on Thursday.

Rylie Andrews was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Maddy Cole singled, walked and scored and Chesney Wolf scored for Whitesboro (3-2), which plays in the Sanger Tournament beginning on Thursday.

S&S 5, Irving MacArthur 2

In Irving, Lauren Jaresh threw a one-hitter with no earned runs and 16 strikeouts with one walks and also was 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI as the Lady Rams defeated Irving MacArthur in non-district action.

Presley Wilson homered and scored twice and Madison Miller singled, walked and scored for S&S (5-2), which will compete at the Sanger Tournament starting on Thursday.

Valley View 13, Van Alstyne 11 (8)

In Van Alstyne, Alyssa Taylor was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times during Van Alstyne’s non-district loss in extra innings against Valley View.

The Lady Panthers (2-6) were down 11-3 going to the bottom of the fifth before rallying to force extra innings, including a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Tinsley Love was 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Ameryss Brogdon was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Madelyn Thomas was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jenna Pharr tripled, drove in two and scored twice.