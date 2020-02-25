PRINCETON — The Sherman Bearcats moved one step away from clinching a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

The win kept the Bearcats (9-4-4, 4-2) in a three-way tie with Wylie East and McKinney North and just a game behind Lovejoy with four matches remaining.

Sherman will clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium or losses by Denison against Lovejoy and Princeton against McKinney North.

Princeton (3-13-3, 0-5-1) remained in last place with just a single point during district play.

McKinney North 7, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against second-place McKinney North at Munson Stadium.

Denison (2-11-3, 0-5-1) will host first-place Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

McKinney North (8-6-4, 4-2) is in a three-way tie with Wylie East and Sherman for second place.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 3, Denison 2

In McKinney, the fifth-place Lady Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against district co-leader McKinney North in 10-5A play.

Denison (7-10, 1-5) had a 1-0 half-time lead but couldn’t hang on against North (13-5-1, 5-1), which remained tied with Wylie East in first place.

The Lady Yellow Jackets travel to third-place Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Princeton 6, Sherman 1

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a loss against fourth-place Princeton in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (5-13-1, 0-5-1) will play at district co-leader Wylie East at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Princeton (14-4-1, 2-3-1) solidified its hold on the final playoff spot with four matches remaining.