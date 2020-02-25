The new era at Denison has a chance to look a lot like the old one. And if that is the case for the Yellow Jackets, it should mean continued success.

A program which struggled to gain a foothold in the playoffs for so long now has a senior class looking to spend every season participating in the postseason. A new head coach isn’t a new face and that should help the progress remain seamless.

“We’ve made winning a habit. Playoffs are not just good enough anymore,” head coach Brent Bollinger said. “We’ve been to the playoffs three years in a row and they’re not satisfied with that.”

Although there is one really big piece the Jackets need to replace, more than two-thirds of the lineup returns as Denison opens the season against Bullard and Longview in the Whitehouse Tournament on Thursday.

The Jackets went 15-17 this past spring with a third-place finish in the District 10-5A standings before a bi-district series loss against Frisco Lone Star. It was a step back from the 2018 campaign which was the program’s best since reaching the state tournament in 1992 — a 21-15 record, the most wins since 1998 and a playoff victory for the first time since 2000 as Denison advanced to the region quarterfinals.

Bollinger takes over from his father, Charles, who stepped down after seven seasons — the last three being the most successful of his tenure. The Jackets won double-digits games in all but his first year and the current streak of postseason berths (three) is the program’s longest since four consecutive trips in 1995-98.

“Since I was in charge of the pitchers, all the pitching stuff is still the same,” he said. “The biggest thing has been being more aggressive on the bases, more aggressive when it comes to hitting.”

Bollinger, who has spent the last six seasons as an assistant at DHS, has something of an idea on how to continue that success — he was the Class 3A Player of the Year when he helped Snyder, coached by his father, win the 2008 state championship a year after he was second-team all-state as a junior.

Both the rotation and the lineup have some holes due to graduation. Christian Ruebeck, now at the University of Oklahoma, was the district’s Most Valuable Player after going 6-3 with a 0.65 earned run average in 64.2 innings with 106 strikeouts, 35 walks and 32 hits allowed. He also hit .376 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 22 RBI and scored 25 times.

Also gone from the pitching staff is Garrett Maxwell, who was first-team all-district and served as the first baseman when not on the mound. Another piece of the infield, third baseman Nick Moreno, also needs to be replaced.

Senior Zander Ramey, who was second-team all-district with a 3.38 earned run average and struck out 50 in 47.2 innings, enters his third season as a starter but now headlines the rotation. He has signed with Hill College.

“Zander’s going to step in and be the No. 1,” Bollinger said. “He thinks he’s the ace. That’s what I want him to think.”

Beyond Ramey are pitchers with limited varsity experience. Juniors Coulter Maxson, Cam Wheeler, Carson Baugh and Hunter Manning round out the options. Maxson had a 4.27 ERA in 19.2 innings, Baugh threw just 7.1 innings due to a pair of injuries, Wheeler chipped in 7.2 innings last season and Manning is with the varsity for the first time.

“We’re expecting the most innings out of them,” Bollinger said. “We’ll see who steps up and takes that No. 2 spot.”

Senior Luke Kirkbride is back at shortstop and was a first-team all-district infielder after hitting .330 with six doubles and four triples.

Senior Cayden Earnhart enters his fourth season as the starting catcher and was second-team all-district last spring after hitting .280.

“He knows he’s got to be the leader on the field and take charge of the new guys who haven’t pitched in district,” Bollinger said.

Another senior, Austen Patterson, will see time at either first base or designated hitter, which is where he spent last season. Baugh and Ramey are also first base candidates depending on the alignment.

The outfield remains intact. Wheeler is a three-year starter and in his second season in center after sliding over from right. He had three home runs last year. Senior right fielder Jack Condit was a second-team all-district pick and senior Garrett Poe is back in left. Junior Logan Tilley won’t be available until at least mid-April due to injury and sophomore Drew Meek is an option off the bench.

“We’ve got experience everywhere,” Bollinger said.

Maxson got the nod at second base in the latter stages of the season and will be there when not on the mound.

The third base job will come down to either Ramey or sophomore Peyton Johnson, who could also see time at second.

In addition to hosting a tournament and competing at the McKinney-Prosper tourney, the Jackets have non-district games against Wichita Falls Rider and Melissa. District 10-5A play starts on March 10 for a single game and then gets going in full a week later. It is a 15-game schedule where Denison, Sherman, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Wylie East and Princeton will play each other once through the order and then close out the schedule with weekly home-and-home match-ups.