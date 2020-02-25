The Sherman Bearcats have been on the verge of the playoffs each of the past two seasons, heading into the final series of the year with a chance to advance.

Each opportunity came up just one win short and the Bearcats are trying to find a way to make that final push to reach the postseason and help add their own legacy.

“We spent a lot of time in the fall bringing the history back so the guys can see that,” new SHS head coach Chris Anderson said. “They’ve had some really good teams here. There’s a torch to be carried. It’s time for them to do that.”

With a mix of veteran starters and some fresh faces being added to the lineup, Sherman takes the first step towards that goal as it opens the season against Mansfield Legacy in the South Grand Prairie Tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This past spring Sherman was 11-16-2 overall and 5-10 in the 10-5A standings. The Bearcats were sixth in district play but just one game out of a three-way tie for the final playoff spot with Wylie East and Princeton. In 2018, the team tied for fourth place and was one win from third but missed out on the postseason due to a tie-breaker.

Anderson, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 66th round of the 1996 draft after helping Southeastern Oklahoma State reach the NAIA World Series as a junior in 1995, takes over at Sherman from Justin Jennings. Jennings went 53-59 in four seasons with a lone playoff trip — an area-round appearance in 2017.

“They’ve bought in and that’s really cool to see. We really only have a couple guys back,” Anderson said. “This senior group has been bought in since the summer. An amazing group of leaders.”

The past two seasons Anderson was a softball assistant at Denison and six years prior to that was a baseball assistant at McKinney North. He actually started his coaching career as a Bearcat assistant in 2001, then went to Frisco for three years before co-founding Frozen Ropes McKinney with former Sherman head coach Danny Florence in 2005. He returned to the high school coaching ranks at North in 2011.

There were 10 seniors on last year’s roster, including first baseman/pitcher Blaise Bentsen — a first-team all-district selection who led the team with a .377 batting average and 19 RBI and also had a team-high 54 innings with a team-best 2.85 ERA — as well as infielder Nick Blankenship, who hit .276 with 10 doubles and 20 runs, Colton West, who was second on the team with 36.1 innings and a 3.66 ERA, outfielders D.J. Hester, Richy Clark and Garrett Browder and first baseman Blake Steele.

Leading the returners is Ethan Bedgood, who is a four-year starter behind the plate. As a junior, he batted .302 with a .371 on-base percentage to go with seven doubles and 17 RBI and was an honorable mention all-district pick after being second-team all-district as a sophomore.

“Ethan’s personality is what really stands out,” Anderson said. “He understands what pushes people’s buttons. He puts them at ease right away and also puts pressure on them to perform.”

Junior Tate Bethel is a three-year starter at shortstop and hit .337 with a .442 on-base percentage last spring as he earned first-team all-district honors for the second straight season. He also had a 3-3 record with a save and 3.77 ERA in 29.2 innings — the most varsity experience among the current staff.

“He’s my No. 1 probably more than anything because of how he competes,” Anderson said.

There is a battle for the pitching pecking order. Sophomores Trevor VanSant and Landon Gutierrez join juniors Gavin Wright and Nic Thomas in that fight.

Senior Ryan Ortiz spent the past two seasons at third base and is shifting over to second.

“He looks really, really comfortable at second,” Anderson said. “Has a lot of range. He’s gotten to a lot of balls I didn’t think anybody would track down.”

Sophomore Logan Williams jumped right into the order last year and hit .277 with eight doubles and nine RBI and was named second-team all-district at designated hitter. He will take over in center field and be flanked by sophomore Gabe Blankenship in left and junior Luke Young in right.

“This is probably one of the fastest outfields I’ve had,” Anderson said.

When Bethel is not at short, the position will be manned by Wright and third base has a chance to be a rotation between Gutierrez and VanSant.

Senior Dylan Cernero is taking over at first base.

Options off the bench include senior outfielders Kylar Gentry and Jeremy Long and senior infielder Cade Cole.

In addition to hosting a tournament and competing at the McKinney-Prosper tourney, the Bearcats have non-district games against Colleyville Covenant Christian and Mesquite Poteet. District 10-5A play starts on March 10 for a single game and then gets going in full a week later. It is a 15-game schedule where Sherman, Denison, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Wylie East and Princeton will play each other once through the order and then close out the schedule with weekly home-and-home match-ups.

“I use tournaments to find chemistry. We’ll change it up quite a bit the first two weeks to see who’s comfortable in different spots,” Anderson said. “Biggest concern for me is our guys learning the game at the varsity speed. They’ve got to get caught up to the speed of the game.”