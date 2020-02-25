ROYSE CITY — Sierra Copeland had 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Howe Lady Bulldogs defeated Edgewood, 43-33, in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal contest to advance to the region tournament for the first time in school history.

Howe (28-5) will face defending state champion Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (32-2) in a region semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Prosper.

Ally Harvey added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Jenna Honore totaled eight points, four rebounds and four assists, Cassidy Anderson chipped in seven points and six rebounds and Molly Wilson finished with six points, four assists and three rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter and then tied at 16 at half-time. Edgewood (29-7) was down by six going to the fourth quarter.

Mineola 49, Bells 35

In Greenville, Courtney Davidson had nine points and 10 rebounds for Bells but Mineola defeated the Lady Panthers in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal contest.

Cheznie Hale added eight points and seven rebounds, Haley Arledge scored eight points and Mia Moore handed out five assists for Bells (28-7).

Mineola (31-7) will face Winnsboro in a region semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday at Prosper.

Class 2A Region II

Muenster 54, Collinsville 44

In Gainesville, the Lady Pirates were eliminated by Muenster in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal contest.

Muenster (32-4) will face Hawkins in a region semifinal at McKinney Boyd at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Collinsville finished the season with a 30-7 record.

Boys

Bi-district

Class 3A Region II

Gunter 51, Bells 37

In Denison, Zander Turner scored 21 points as Gunter defeated Bells in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Gunter (27-7) will face Dallas Madison later this week in the area round.

Kyle Watson added 14 points while Cade Carruthers and Trey Phillips totaled six points apiece for the Tigers.

Keaton High scored 17 points, Tanner Carter added six points and Cade Doggett chipped in five points for Bells (19-10).

Van Alstyne 56, Pilot Point 51

In Prosper, Samuel Tormos scored 18 points as Van Alstyne opened the playoffs with a victory against Pilot Point in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Van Alstyne (27-6) will face Life Oak Cliff in the area round later this week.

Cam Montgomery added 16 points and J.J. Boling finished with 12 points for the Panthers.

Avery Smith scored 14 points and Aydon Cox added 12 points for Pilot Point.

Whitesboro 74, Whitewright 43

In Celina, Tryston Gaines had 26 points and seven rebounds as Whitesboro opened the playoffs with a victory against Whitewright.

Montana Morgan added 15 points and five assists, Andrew Fletcher chipped in 14 points and five rebounds and Cade Acker totaled 11 points and seven rebounds for Whitesboro (23-9), which will face Emory Rains in the area round later this week.

It is the second straight season Whitesboro defeated Whitewright in the bi-district round.

Whitewright finishes the year at 18-14.