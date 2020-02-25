WHITEWRIGHT — Dylan Cordell walked three times and scored as Whitewright opened the season with a 9-4 loss against McKinney Christian.

Deegan Bement singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Ryne Godbey singled, walked twice and scored, Austin Testerman singled, walked and drove in a run and Tyler Trapp walked and scored for Whitewright, which will compete in the Pottsboro Tournament starting on Thursday.

Alvord 20, S&S 6 (6)

In Sadler, Kota Richardson drove in a pair of runs and stole a pair of bases as S&S opened the season with a loss against Alvord.

Zach Colwell singled, walked, scored twice and stole four bases, Jake Reynolds singled, walked three times and scored, Konnor Skaggs walked, drove in a run and scored and Cooper Herron scored twice for S&S, which competes in the Alvord-Collinsville Tournament starting on Thursday.

Alvord had a 9-2 lead before scoring 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Aubrey 21, Howe 3 (5)

In Howe, Jalen Thornton doubled and drove in a run during Howe’s season-opening loss against Aubrey.

Kolby Windon singled, drove in a run and scored, Derek Kirschner singled and scored and Ayden Norton walked and scored for Howe, which competes in the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.

Aubrey led 6-0 after three innings before a 10-run fourth inning.