SANGER — In each of the final three quarters, the Tomcats made their move. Whether the production came from the outside or in the paint didn’t matter; they were very needed points at very crucial times.

But Tom Bean’s upset bid was unable to fully gain traction because every time the Tomcats got within striking distance of Alvord, the Bulldogs’ balanced attack countered with a run that kept the comeback attempt at arm’s length.

One final rally in the middle of the fourth that made it a three-possession game could get no closer as Alvord defeated Tom Bean, 69-54, in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game.

“Every time we made a run, they made a run. That’s what good teams do,” Tom Bean head coach Wes Chapman said. “I’m proud of my guys. When they made a run we didn’t fold. It was different guys at different times.”

Alvord will face Goldthwaite in the area round later this week.

Zach Lusk and Bryce Clark each scored 13 points while Lance Pauler totaled 12 points and Ryan Weems chipped in nine points for Tom Bean (10-21), which was seeking its first playoff win in three years.

“The goal is always to hang a banner and win a playoff game,” Chapman said. “We knew this year was going to be about growing, learning new roles.”

Treyson Chambers scored 19 points, Hunter Richey added 12 points, Eli Tefertiller chipped in 11 points and Will Martin and Jayton Malone each had 10 points for Alvord (18-16), which is in the area round for the second straight season.

“They’re extremely balanced. It makes them really tough to defend,” Chapman said. “You need them to have an off night to have a chance to hold them under 60.”

Alvord looked to be on the verge of putting the game away when Chambers scored on consecutive possessions for a 15-point lead with just under six minutes remaining.

Tom Bean gave it one final shot as Weems and Pauler hit three-pointers to bookend an 8-2 run that made it a 58-49 game with 3:33 to go.

But Chambers followed with a three-point play as the start of a 9-0 run over the next two minutes that officially sealed Alvord’s victory.

The Tomcats made a run to open the second half by holding the Bulldogs to just two points in the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Pauler made a three and Corbin Ramey followed with a steal and score as Tom Bean was within six. Alvord again came up with an answer — Karson Parker and Malone hit from deep — and the Bulldogs went back ahead by double digits and held a 49-37 advantage going to the fourth.

Tefertiller hit a pair of threes in the opening minutes of the second quarter as Alvord opened up a 25-11 lead.

But the Tomcats immediately responded with a 7-0 burst — Weems hit a pair of free throws, Pauler scored underneath and Clark made a three — to halve the deficit.

Chambers halted the run momentarily with a free throw but Clark connected on another long-range shot and Tom Bean trimmed the margin to five.

Alvord countered with a 7-1 run to end the first half and carried a 35-24 lead into the locker room.

Tom Bean’s only lead came when Clark opened the game with a three-pointer from the right corner. Richey had consecutive baskets to put the Bulldogs up by three and then Lusk converted a three-point play to tie the score at six.

The game was tied one final time as the teams traded buckets before a three-pointer from Martin and a three-point play by Richey eventually gave the Bulldogs a 17-10 advantage after the first quarter.