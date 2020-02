CORSICANA — Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice for Grayson but the Vikings had their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 4-2 loss against Navarro in non-conference action.

Taylor Smith walked twice and Adam Becker and Jordan Thompson singled for Grayson (8-2), which plays at Carl Albert State at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Vikings held a 2-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth when Navarro tied the game it scored the deciding runs in the sixth.