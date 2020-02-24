PROSPER — It started slipping away before the Lady Yellow Jackets realized it and by the time the game was out of their grasp, a Denison team so dominant on defense this season found an opponent ready to match each stonewalled possession down the stretch.

Frisco Lone Star had a post player big enough and physical enough to go head-to-head with Denison’s leading scorer, Taryn Gaines, and the playoff experience to avoid frustration with their lack of offensive production. The Lady Rangers also had the best player on the floor and sophomore guard Kyla Deck scored all but four of Lone Star’s points through three quarters.

Deck finished with 28 points and the Lady Rangers held Denison scoreless for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter to rally for a 41-33 victory over the Lady Jackets in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal.

“We just couldn’t finish,” Denison head coach Rod Been said. “Their plan against Taryn and our youth was exposed down the stretch. They were very disciplined with their help.”

Frisco Lone Star (23-9) will face either Jacksonville or Midlothian in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The Lady Rangers were last year’s region runner-up and have made it to the region tourney for three straight seasons.

Maliyah Butler had nine points, Jade Fry added seven points and seven rebounds, Gaines totaled six points and eight rebounds and Camryn Nixon chipped in five points for Denison (20-16), which was trying to get to the fourth round for the first time in school history. The Lady Jackets, who held their 29th opponent to under 45 points, matched the best postseason showing with its trip to the region quarterfinals for just the second time, equaling the 2018 squad. This group helped the program to a fourth straight playoff appearance, something the Lady Jackets had never done.

“Six of our losses were to teams still playing. Five losses were to team that played last round,” Been said. “We lost three times in district to playoff teams. We really only had one bad loss on the year. Everything came together like I wanted.”

Victoria Gooden added six points, Raegan Irby scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter and Laila Williams was the only other Lady Ranger to score with a basket for Frisco Lone Star.

But the Lone Star got all it needed from Deck, who single-handedly kept them in the game long enough before getting some help.

“(Deck) was incredible. We couldn’t stop her,” Been said. “We went box-and-one the second half and maybe slowed her down a little bit.”

Frisco Lone Star’s comeback started with its defense as the Lady Rangers nearly held Denison scoreless in the fourth. Lone Star had 18 points in the frame — the Lady Rangers had produced just 23 points through the first three quarters — before Ta’kiya Riddick’s three-pointer with nine seconds remaining.

The Lady Jackets spent much of the frame frustrated with either single-chance possessions or a handful of turnovers during the first six minutes of the quarter when just a single basket could have helped stave off Lone Star and its building momentum.

“They were athletic on the boards,” Been said. “I’m sure they beat us there. We weren’t able to get to the line and they were.”

The Lady Rangers’ first lead of the night came when Irby hit a three-pointer from the left corner with 4:51 remaining — the 32-30 margin stayed there for another two minutes as the teams traded multiple turnovers before Gooden scored.

Irby had a layup following a steal on the ensuing Denison possession and and Lone Star continued to keep the Lady Jackets off the scoreboard while Deck sealed the game at the line by making five-of-six free throws.

An extremely low-scoring third quarter still saw Denison extend its lead. Deck opened the half with a three-pointer but it would be the Lady Rangers’ only points in the first five-and-half-minutes of the frame.

The Lady Jackets got a free throw from Fry and Gaines made a three-pointer before Gooden hit a jumper for the only other points for Lone Star in the third.

When Butler connected on her third three-pointer, she gave Denison a 30-23 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

By the middle of the second quarter the Lady Jackets had built up a 12-point lead before Lone Star chipped away at the double-digit deficit and was down 23-18 at the break. It would have been a closer margin but Jada Mathews made a three-pointer with nine seconds left.

Before that the Lady Rangers had a 10-0 run during a five-minute stretch. Deck scored eight of those points with the first ones coming on a Williams’ baseline jumper for the only scoring in the first half that was not done by Deck.

The Lady Jackets held a 20-8 advantage when Butler nailed a three with 5:04 to go. Nixon opened the quarter with a three and Fry converted a three-point lead as Denison was up by double-digits for the first time. Lone Star hit just one shot in the first half of the second quarter.

Lone Star made just one basket in the first quarter — Deck converted a three-point play with 3:52 showing to cut Denison’s lead in half after the Lady Jackets started with three-pointers from Butler and Fry.

Denison closed the quarter with five straight points on buckets by Nixon and Gaines, who added a free throw, to hold an 11-3 advantage.