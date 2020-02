LUFKIN — Lauren Thomas homered during Grayson College’s loss against Angelina College, 6-1, in non-conference action.

Maci Sanders was 2-for-4, Blakely Cheek singled and walked twice and Carmen Eilertsen walked twice for Grayson (7-7), which opens North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action by hosting Vernon College on Wednesday afternoon.

Angelina had a 4-0 lead after three innings, Thomas homered in the top of the fourth and then Angelina tacked on two more runs in the sixth.