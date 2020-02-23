NEW DEAL — Kyler Reed isn’t ready to let the 2019 season go just yet.

New Deal’s first baseman keeps it in the back of his mind as a reminder of how he doesn’t want his junior season to end.

Instead, Reed wants to be part of the driving force to help the Lions reach the Class 2A state tournament.

“Kind of keep that (2019 season) as a chip on our shoulder because everybody on the team wants it,” said Reed, who was part of a Lions squad which fought its way through the playoffs before falling to Albany in a three-game Region I-2A final series. “We want to go as far as we can. We want to finish it this year. We’ve been close my freshman year and sophomore year, so we’re hoping this year that’ll put a little grudge on our shoulders, kind of make us work a little harder.”

Reed, who was the 2018 LSV Newcomer of the Year, batted .487 while driving in 39 runs and scoring 40 more as a sophomore. He also managed to play error-free at first base with 140 put outs and seven assists on the year to help him earn 2019 Lone Star Varsity Preseason Baseball Player of the Year honors.

Despite a solid sophomore season, Reed feels he has more to offer and wants to have a breakout season for the 2020 campaign. The older he gets, the more he’ll be coming into his own, after his older brother, Layton, graduated in 2019.

“I like to say I’m the big brother, but yeah, he’s a little older than me,” Kyler Reed quipped. “Last year was my last year to play with him, so this year, I just plan on being a bigger leader and part of the team and seeing how far I can go with this team and have a good time.”

As has become a tradition, like earning a playoff berth, the Lions will have a young group as they head into spring. As a three-year varsity player, Reed knows he has to be a leader. That can mean anything from being vocal to making clutch plays.

And he’s ready to take on that opportunity which includes taking the mound after pitchers Layton Reed and Jett Whitfield graduated.

“Kind of play wherever you need me,” Kyler Reed said of his attitude. “My goals this year, I want to work on more of the mental part of the game. Being a leader for the team, being a role model for the younger guys.”