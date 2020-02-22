GALVESTON — The Sherman Lady Bearcats finished the Galveston Tournament with a pair of losses, 2-1 in three innings against Orangefield and 3-1 against Galveston Ball.

In the defeat against Orangefield, Kaitlin Caver doubled and scored, Chloe Stratton singled and drove in a run and Jillian Whitmire walked twice.

Ava Gibson homered in the loss against Galveston Ball while Miranda Farias and Whitmire singled for Sherman (3-3), which hosts Denton Braswell on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Bearcats had a 9-0 win in three innings against Houston Chavez and a 14-3 victory in four innings against Round Rock Westwood.

In the win over Houston Chavez, Kenna Ferguson allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five, Farias was 2-for-2 with a double, three steals and three runs, Whitmire and Kate Gionfriddo each drove in two runs, Caver scored twice and Stratton singled, drove in a run and scored.

Gionfriddo homered and scored twice, Farias was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Whitmire was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored Mackenzie Clark singled and drove in two, Emma Jones doubled, drove in a run and scored and Caver walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times.

College Station Tournament

Fredericksburg 11, Denison 0 (6)

In College Station, Jewel Hiberd and Madison Carter singled during Denison’s loss in five innings against Fredericksburg to close out the NFCA Leadoff Classic

The Lady Jackets started the day with a 10-1 victory in six innings against Cy Lake. Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored three times, Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks and scored twice, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Carter was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jaci Garvin and Jacque Mathews each singled, drove in a run and scored for Denison (2-5), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Jackets had a 7-2 win in six innings over Schertz Clemens and a 20-0 loss in three innings against Pasadena Dobie.

Hiberd was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI against Schertz Clemens while Hamilton was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored and Garvin singled and scored three times.

In the loss to Dobie, Hamilton singled and walked and Grinspan stole a base.

Carrollton Tournament

Division I

Championship

Frisco Heritage 3, S&S 2 (5)

In Carrollton, Presley Wilson was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and scored twice as the Lady Rams closed out the Carrollton Tournament with a runner-up finish after a loss against Frisco Heritage.

Lauren Jaresh singled and drove in a run and Dara Muller was 2-for-3 for the Lady Rams.

Earlier, Jaresh threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks and also was 2-for-2 with a home run in a 1-0 victory in five innings against Royse City. Muller singled and Madison Miller walked for S&S (4-1), which plays at Irving MacArthur on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rams started the day with a 2-1 win in three innings against Celina as Jaresh pitched a no-hitter, allowing an unearned run with six strikeouts and three walks.

Muller singled and scored, Jo McDonald singled and drove in a run, Miller walked and drove in a run and Wilson doubled.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Rams earned a 16-0 victory in two innings against Princeton and a 7-0 win in three innings over V.R. Eaton.

Jaresh did not allow a hit in either contest — she struck out nine with no walks against Eaton and struck out five without a walk against Princeton.

Against Princeton, Muller was 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and scored twice, Jaresh was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Miller was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times and Hannah Evans and Wilson each singled, drove in two and scored.

In the win against Eaton, Jaresh homered and drove in two, Muller was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored, Wilson scored twice and Miller walked twice, drove in a run and scored.

Whitesboro Tournament

Aubrey 6, Whitesboro 2 (4)

In Whitesboro, Maddy Cole doubled and drove in a run as the Lady Bearcats lost against Aubrey to close out their tournament.

Chesney Wolf singled, Rylie Andrews walked and scored and Rylee Russell scored for Whitesboro (3-1), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, Whitesboro had a 2-1 victory in five innings against Tom Bean. Karley Wolf allowed a run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, BreAnn Beste was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Cole drove in a run and Andrews walked and scored.

Sulphur Springs-Rains Tournament

Whitewright 13, Fort Worth THESA 0 (3)

In Emory, Hannah Williams threw a no-hitter and was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice as Whitewright finished the Sulphur Springs-Rains Tournament with a victory against Fort Worth THESA.

Sage Harlow was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored three runs, Gracie Robinson was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored twice, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-3 and scored and Makayla Alexander singled, drove in two and scored for Whitewright (3-2), which hosts Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Tigers had a 4-2 loss in four innings against Paris North Lamar. Robinson was 2-for-2 with two triples and drove in a run, Clements singled and scored, Madie Rohre walked and scored and Williams drove in a run.

Melissa Tournament

Bells 5, Farmersville 1 (6)

In Melissa, Cheyenne Floyd was 2-for-3 with a home run as Bells finished the Melissa Tournament with a victory over Farmersville.

Bella Smith and Lanie Snavely also homered, Makayla Brown was 2-for-2 with a double and scored and Sasha Lewis also doubled for the Lady Panthers (5-1), who host Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Bells started the day with an 11-3 win in five innings against Community. Kylee Beach was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Alectra Mask was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored and Floyd homered, drove in two and scored twice.

In earlier tourney action, the Lady Panthers had a 5-3 win in four innings against Anna and a 13-1 win in three innings over Celeste.

In the win against Celeste, Tanguma allowed an unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Floyd homered and scored twice, Smith doubled, drove in two and scored twice, Beach singled, drove in two and scored twice, Emma Dowling drove in two runs and Lewis was 2-for-3 and scored.

Lewis was 2-for-3 with a doubles and two RBI against Anna while Tanguma homered, Smith singled, walked and scored twice and Blair Baker doubled and drove in a run.

Non-district

Farmersville 7, Gunter 6

In Farmersville, Hayden Fox was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored as Gunter opened its season with a loss against Farmersville.

Andrea Montes was 2-for-3 and scored, Nicole Leach was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Rhyan Pogue singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Taylor Boddie walked three times, singled and scored and Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-4 for Gunter, which plays at Denison on Tuesday night.