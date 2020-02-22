Manna Mensah had 22 points and six rebounds as Grayson College defeated McLennan College, 91-78, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

It is the sixth straight victory for the Lady Vikings, who moved into a three-way tie for second place with Weatherford and Hill.

Jane Asinde finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Nahemiah Johnson added 13 points and six assists, Ene Adams totaled nine points and 11 rebounds, India Green chipped in eight points and seven rebounds and Ashia Donahue contributed seven points and six rebounds for the Lady Vikings (20-8, 10-5), who close out the regular season at Ranger College on Wednesday night.