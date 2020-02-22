SEMINOLE, Okla. — Jordan Thompson was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with six RBI and two runs as Grayson College swept a non-conference doubleheader at Seminole State, winning 13-10 after a 2-1 victory.

Also in Game 2, Wade Elliott was 3-for-6 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Adam Becker was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Bradley Prince Jr. was 2-for-2 with two walks and scored, Taylor Smith homered, walked twice and drove in two for Grayson (8-1), which is on an eight-game winning streak.

In the opener, Braden Carmichael allowed an unearned run on one hit with eight strikeouts and three walks in six innings before Nathan Artt struck out the side to earn the save.

Thompson homered, Davis Powell drove in a run, Elliott singled and scored and Smith walked twice for the Vikings.