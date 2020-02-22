ABILENE — Thomas Barnett scored nine points for Texoma Christian and the Eagles came up short of reaching the TAPPS Class 3A state tournament with a 45-23 loss against Midland Classical at Abilene Christian High School

Midland Classical (24-7) will face either Dallas Yavneh or Marble Falls Faith Academy in a state semifinal at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Robinson.

Kason Williams and Charlie Zeis each added six points for Texoma Christian (19-14), which was trying to make it to the state tourney for the second time in three years and seventh time overall.

Cort Miller hit seven three-pointers and finished with 33 points for Midland Classical, which was last year’s state runner-up.

District 12-2A tie-breaker

Tioga 47, Tom Bean 33

In Van Alstyne, Reagan Mejia scored 16 points as Tioga defeated Tom Bean in a 12-2A tie-breaker.

Tioga (19-8, 7-4) earned the second seed for the playoffs and will take on Poolville in a Class 2A Region II bi-district contest at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sanger. Tom Bean (10-20, 6-5) opens the postseason as the third seed and faces Alvord at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Sanger.

Clay Mott added nine points for the Bulldogs.

Lance Pauler led the Tomcats with 13 points and Bryce Clark chipped in nine points.