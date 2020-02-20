MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State shot over 50 percent from the field and had four double-digit scorers on the way to an 82-77 victory at Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference play.

Kamryn Cantwell led the way with 23 points. She also hauled in seven rebounds and handed out a team-best five assists.

Katie Webb finished with 17 points while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. She also dished out four assists and snagged a pair of steals.

Briley Moon connected on 4-of-5 threes and finished with 14 points while Tracy Johnson hit a three three-pointers and put up 11 points for Southeastern (17-6, 14-5), which plays at Arkansas-Monticello at 1 p.m. on Saturday.