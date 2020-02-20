MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Despite four players in double figures led by Kevin Buckingham’s 22-point effort, Southeastern Oklahoma State found itself on the short end of a 69-65 decision against Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference action.

Buckingham finished 8-of-15 from the field with three three-pointers. Kellen Manek and Adam Dworsky each turned in 13 points, with Dworsky handing out five assists and Manek dishing out four.

Kayo Goncalves finished with a double-double after putting up 10 points and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds.

Manek had all of his 13 points in the first half, posting a 5-of-10 shooting effort in the first 20 minutes with a pair of threes while Buckingham came on strong late to finish with 10 in the half on 4-of-7 shooting for the Storm (19-7, 13-6), who play at Arkansas-Monticello at 3 p.m. on Saturday.