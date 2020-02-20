GALVESTON — Jillian Whitmire was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI as Sherman opened the Galveston Tournament with a 9-2 victory in five innings against Cleveland.

Kaitlin Caver doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Ashley Boatright singled and drove in two, Miranda Farias was 2-for-3 with three runs and stole a pair of bases and Mackenzie Clark walked twice and singled for Sherman (1-1), which continues tourney play this weekend.

College Station Tournament

Cy Ranch 7, Denison 3 (4)

In College Station, Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-2 during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ loss to Cy Ranch to finish the first day of the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

Jewel Hiberd tripled and scored, Kiki Carter singled and drove in a run and Keanu Hall walked and scored for Denison (0-3), which continues tourney play this weekend.

Denison started the tournament with a 7-0 loss against Alvin. Jaci Garvin had the only hit for the Lady Jackets. The game was scoreless until Alvin picked up two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Melissa Tournament

Bells 12, Paris Chisum 0 (4)

In Melissa, Alexis Tanguma allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine as Bells opened the Melissa Tournament with a victory against Paris Chisum.

Kylee Beach was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and scored three times, Cheyenne Floyd was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Lainie Snavley drove in two runs and Bella Smith drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Panthers (1-1), who continue tourney play this weekend.

Whitesboro Tournament

Whitesboro 15, Lindsay 1 (3)

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and allowed an unearned run and also singled, drove in two and scored twice as the Lady Bearcats opened their tournament with a win over Lindsay.

Rylie Andrews was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Elly Harper was 2-for-2 and scored three times, Chesney Wolf singled, drove in two and scored and BreAnn Beste singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Whitesboro (2-0), which continues tourney play this weekend.

Sulphur Springs-Rains Tournament

Rains 4, Whitewright 0 (4)

In Emory, the Lady Tigers closed out the first day of the Sulphur Springs-Emory Rains Tournament with a loss against host and defending Class 3A champion Emory Rains.

Hayden Thompson singled and walked while Makayla Alexander singled for Whitewright (1-1).

The Lady Tigers started their season with a 7-4 victory in three innings against Canton earlier in the day. Hannah Williams tripled, drove in three runs, scored and allowed no earned runs on one hit with a walk and five strikeouts while Thompson and Alexander each singled, drove in a run and scored.

Whitewright will continue tourney play this weekend.

Pilot Point Tournament

Chisholm Trail 6, Van Alstyne 3 (3)

In Pilot Point, Ameryss Brogdon doubled, drove in a run and scored as Van Alstyne finished the first day of the Pilot Point Tournament with a loss against Chisholm Trail.

Maggie Marshall singled and drove in a run, Tinsley Love singled and scored and Alyssa Taylor walked and scored for Van Alstyne (1-2), which continues tourney play this weekend.

The Lady Panthers opened the day with an 8-0 loss in five innings against host Pilot Point. Brogdon and Madelyn Thomas picked up singles for Van Alstyne.