Storm women’s basketball is No. 7 in Central Region

DURANT, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball team heads into the final two weeks of the regular season ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Central Region rankings released.

The Savage Storm boast a 16-6 record with a 15-6 record against Division II opponents and against in-region competition.

Southeastern is the highest ranked Great American Conference school in the top10 while Southwestern Oklahoma State checks in at ninth.

Central Missouri leads the region, followed by Minnesota-Duluth and Sioux Falls.

Emporia State checks in fourth while Nebraska-Kearney rounds out the top five.

St. Cloud State sits a spot ahead of the Storm in sixth while Fort Hays State is eighth and Central Oklahoma rounds out the top 10.