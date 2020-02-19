DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s basketball debuts in the No. 2 spot in the NCAA Central Region rankings released.

The Savage Storm boast a 19-6 record with a 17-6 record against Division II opponents and a 16-5 mark against in-region competition.

Southeastern trails only Northwest Missouri State and ranks ahead of Missouri Southern State in third.

The Storm are one of four Great American Conference schools in the top10, with Southern Nazarene fourth, Oklahoma Baptist eighth and Henderson State 10th.

Northern State out of the Northern Sun is in fifth, followed by follow NSIC school Minnesota-Duluth.

Rogers State from the MIAA checks in seventh, while Sioux Falls is ninth.