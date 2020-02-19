CISCO — Jane Asinde had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Grayson College won its fifth straight game with a 100-60 victory over Cisco College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The win put the Lady Vikings (19-8, 9-5) into a third-place tie with Hill College going into the final two games. Grayson hosts fifth-place McLennan College at 2 p.m. on Friday before ending at sixth-place Ranger College on Wednesday night.

Ene Adams added 12 points and seven rebounds Jordan Lewis totaled 12 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds, Tailor Broussard chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, Manna Mensah scored 11 points and Nivi Arbon finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for Grayson.