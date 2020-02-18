Westlake’s softball team heads into what it hopes is a bounce-back season with lots of optimism.

Thanks to senior pitcher Brooke Cimino, seven other starters and 11 players with varsity experience returning, it’s easy to see why.

Though the Chaps’ 2019 campaign didn’t go as planned — they struggled to four wins, including a 2-14 mark in District 25-6A — a foundation may have been laid as underclassmen received the majority of the playing time.

Now a year older, Westlake hopes the combination of age and experience leads to a spot back in the playoffs.

“We had a lot of inexperience last year with freshmen and junior varsity players moving up, so this year, it feels good to have that experience back,” Westlake coach Haley Gaddis said. “We have had to shift some people around into new spots since we graduated our shortstop, but things are looking good. And as long as the pitchers help us out, we should be OK.”

Cimino enters her fourth year on varsity — “I’ve been here for a while,” she joked — and marks one of four seniors on what still is a very young Westlake team. Fellow seniors, catcher Sydney Beeler and first baseman Kirya Linda join her as players who led the Chaps in multiple statistical categories a year ago.

“It’s always good to have your pitcher back, and we have a strong senior class that has good leaders,” Gaddis said.

Nine juniors and sophomores make up the rest of the varsity roster, with sophomore Ava Ladd — who Gaddis describes as a hitter who can “launch the ball over the trees” — moving from center field to shortstop.

Josie Reilly, Hayley McCain and Kailey Pittman all return with experience in the outfield, while Morgan Wiest, Ellie Churchill and Delaney Druart mark letter-winners who will compete for time in the infield. Sabrina Hudson is back as the team’s No. 2 pitcher and will also play some outfield.

“I think having as much back as we do sets us ahead of the game a bit,” Linda said. “I know a lot of teams in the district graduated a lot of people, so I feel like with our youth we’re an up-and-coming team.”

But what may give Westlake an extra boost is how the team clicks. Gaddis noted last year’s team had the best team chemistry she had ever seen, despite going through a tough stretch.

“Sometimes when you have a year where you struggle, it can be horrendous,” she said. “But you talk to any of these kids, and they don’t feel like we won four games.”

Her players agreed.

“We’re all friends,” Cimino said. “There’s no question about it. We’re all there for each other, in school and on the field, and it’s a fun group to play with it.”

Added Linda: “Win or lose, we have a good time doing it.”

Westlake opens District 25-6A play Tuesday at Akins before hosting its own tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Noack Sports Complex. It intersperses district play and tournaments over the next two months.

“I’m excited to start tournaments,” Cimino said. “That’s when I feel like we really get into the season and playing as a team.”

With new turf on its home diamond, Westlake hopes that serves as a metaphor for a fresh start that ultimately ends up with the season playing into May.

“I really want to make the playoffs,” Cimino said. “We made it when I was a freshman, so it’d be really great to make it senior year.”