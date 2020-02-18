Davis Powell’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Grayson College a 5-4 victory against Navarro in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field. It was the team’s sixth straight victory.

Cade Webber opened the inning with a single, Wade Elliott sacrificed him to second and Powell, who was 3-for-5, followed with the game-winning hit to right.

Taylor Smith was 2-for-3, drove in a run, walked and scored, Adam Becker was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Webber singled and scored twice, Will Quillen singled, drove in a run and scored and Cole Canuteson earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief, allowing a hit and a walk with three strikeouts for Grayson (6-1), which hosts Paris Junior College at 2 p.m. on Thursday.