D.J. Thomas had 30 points, four assists and three rebounds for Grayson College but Collin College came away with a 96-82 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Gaither Langston added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Kemonte Dowdy scored nine points, Tyrone Williams finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Jihad Watson scored eight points for the Vikings (14-14, 6-6), who host McLennan on Saturday afternoon.