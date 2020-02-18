DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State hit six home runs and closed out its season-opening home stand with a 19-6 run-rule victory in six innings over East Central in a non-conference match-up at Mike Metheny Field.

Richard Ware and Anthony Cassos led the charge with four hits each. Ware finished the day a triple shy of the cycle and Cassos had a homer and three singles.

Dylan Herd posted a 3-for-4 effort while Colton Buckner and Niko Piazza each added two hits. Piazza’s two hits were both homers during a nine-run third inning.

Chris Eusay and Buckner had the other home runs.

Ware finished with five RBI while Piazza and Casos each drove in four. Buckner and Herd drove in two

The Savage Storm (6-6) travel to Southwestern Oklahoma State starting on Friday to begin Great American Conference play.