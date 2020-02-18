ANNA — BreAnn Best was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored as Whitesboro opened its season with an 8-6 victory against Anna.

Chesney Wolf was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Jocelyn Giron drove in a run and Karley Wolf scored twice for Whitesboro, which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.

Hannah Morland was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Shelbi Dombrowski was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Amber Thille scored twice for Anna, which took a 6-5 lead with a four-run fifth before Whitesboro went back in front with a three-run top of the sixth.

Van Alstyne 5, Argyle 4

In Van Alstyne, Kelsie Adams was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run, scored and also struck out 12 and did not allow an earned run on five hits with four walks as the Lady Panthers opened the season with a win against Argyle.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Maggie Marshall was 2-for-2, Tinsley Love doubled and drove in a run and Claire Gallagher singled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne, which competes in the Pilot Point Tournament later this week.

Denton 15, Denison 1

In Denison, Hannah Grinspan singled and scored during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ season-opening loss against Denton High.

Ashlinn Hamilton, Jewl Hiberd and Kiki Carter added singles and Madison Carter walked for Denison, which will compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in College Station starting on Thursday.

Denton scored in every inning but the fourth and was up 9-1 going to the seventh.

Frisco Independence 12, Sherman 4

In Frisco, the Lady Bearcats opened the season with a loss against Frisco Independence.

Sherman will compete in the Galveston Tournament starting on Thursday.

Mayce Allen was 4-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI for Independence.