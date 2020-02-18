The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets picked up their first district victory with a 6-2 win over the Sherman Lady Bearcats in 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Denison (7-9, 1-4) moved into fifth place and is two points behind Princeton for the final playoff spot as the Lady Jackets open the second half at McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Carmen Ramirez scored both goals and Bailey Tillotson had an assist for Sherman (5-12-1, 0-4-1), which starts the second half by hosting fourth-place Princeton on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Boys

District 10-5A

Sherman 3, Denison 1

In Denison, Noel Martinez scored twice as the Sherman Bearcats topped the Denison Yellow Jackets in district action at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

Jose Nandin put Sherman on the board with a goal into the right-hand corner in the middle of the first half and the Bearcats carried that advantage into the intermission as Denison was unable to capitalize on a couple of chances.

Martinez mad a move through a couple of defenders to give Sherman 2-0 lead and he made it 3-0 off a corner kick that was off the foot of Jacob Gibson.

Sherman (8-4-4, 3-2) begins the second half of district play tied with McKinney North for third place and just a game behind district co-leaders Lovejoy and Wylie East. The Bearcats are off until playing at Princeton on Tuesday.

Keebler Wagoner scored for Denison (2-10-3, 0-4-1) off an assist from Ismael Escobar. The Yellow Jackets will start the second half of district play in fifth place when they host McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at Munson Stadium.