CELINA — Cheznie Hale had 22 of her 30 points in the second half — 17 in the fourth quarter — as Bells defeated Gunter, 53-46, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up

Bells (27-6) will face Lone Oak in the area round later this week.

Haley Arledge added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Pedigo chipped in six points and 12 rebounds and Courtney Davidson grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Panthers.

Sarah Putnicki and Blakely Esnard each scored 11 points, Bri Carr added 10 points and Taylor Boddie chipped in nine points for Gunter (21-15).

Howe 58, Pilot Point 27

In Celina, Sierra Copeland had 24 points, six rebounds and three steals as Howe opened the playoffs with a victory against Pilot Point in a Class 3A Region II bi-district game.

Ally Harvey added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four blocks, Cassidy Anderson scored nine points, Jenna Honore handed out seven assists and Trinity Williams totaled five points and seven rebounds for Howe (26-5), which will face Emory Rains in the area round at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Greenville.

Pilot Point (10-19) was down 31-4 at half-time and 47-18 after the first quarter.

Pottsboro 43, Leonard 40

In Anna, Tatum Rekieta scored 16 points as Pottsboro held off Leonard in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

The Lady Cardinals (25-7) will face Mineola in the area round at 8 p.m. on Friday at Greenville.

Hadley Williams added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Brayli Simpson chipped in nine points and Sammy Wallis and Autumn Graley each grabbed six rebounds for Pottsboro.

Leonard (18-17) rallied from a 13-point deficit after three quarters before its comeback attempt fell just short.

Ponder 78, Whitewright 47

In Prosper, the Lady Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss against 9-3A champion Ponder in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Ponder (24-10) will face either Edgewood or Life Oak Cliff in the area round later this week.

Whitewright finished the season at 14-22.

Class 2A Region II

Collinsville 75, Poolville 60

In Denton, Brittney Fields scored 31 points as Collinsville defeated Poolville in a Class 2A Region II bi-district contest at Denton Ryan.

Collinsville (29-6) will face Archer City in the area round later this week.

Carrie Johnson made six three-pointers and finished with 25 points for the Lady Pirates.

Poolville finished with a 14-11 record.

TAPPS

Area Round

Class 3A

Round Rock Christian 59, Texoma Christian 51

Jenna Fortenberry scored 17 points for Texoma Christian but the Lady Eagles lost against Round Rock Christian Academy in a TAPPS 3A area round game at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd added 12 points while Cana Miller and Nealee Russell each chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (23-10).

Round Rock Christian (19-4) will face either Midland Classical Academy or Live Oak Classical in the region final on Saturday.