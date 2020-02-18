DALLAS — Kason Williams had 16 points as Texoma Christian slipped by Central Texas Christian, 55-54, in a TAPPS Class 3A area round match-up at Dallas Episcopal.

Texoma Christian (19-13) will face either Midland Classical Academy or Rockwall Heritage in the region final on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.

Thomas Barnett added 15 points while Charlie Zeis and Carson Russell each totaled 10 points for the Eagles.

Central Texas Christian finished the season with a 12-15 record.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 79, Denison 60

In Lucas, Keleon Vaughn scored 17 points for Denison but third-place Lovejoy defeated the Yellow Jackets in the district finale.

Tarrence Gaines added 16 points and Caleb Heavner chipped in 12 points for sixth-place Denison (12-19, 1-9).

Carson Holden scored 27 points to lead Lovejoy (14-12, 6-4).

Wylie East 62, Sherman 41

In Wylie, Xzavier Roberson scored 18 points for as the Bearcats closed out the season with a district loss against fourth-place Wylie East.

Kasai Burton added eight points and Ashton Alexander chipped in five points for fifth-place Sherman (10-23, 2-8).

Jose Melendez scored 21 points to lead Wylie East (17-16, 5-5).

District 9-3A

Whitesboro 61, Pilot Point 60

In Pilot Point, Whitesboro was able to finish off an undefeated district run with a victory against fourth-place Pilot Point.

Whitesboro (22-9, 12-0) will open the playoffs next week against the fourth seed out of District 10-3A.

The loss locked Pilot Point into the fourth seed and it will open the postseason next week against 10-3A champion Van Alstyne.

Ponder 49, Gunter 34

In Gunter, Zander Turner scored 11 points for the Tigers but Ponder came away with a victory in the district finale.

The loss made Gunter (26-7, 7-5) the third seed for the playoffs and it will open the postseason against Bells next week. Ponder (20-12, 9-3) clinched the second seed and will take on Leonard in the bi-district round.

Trey Phillips added nine points Kyle Watson chipped in six points for Gunter.

Callisburg 69, Pottsboro 62

In Pottsboro, the Cardinals closed out the season with a loss against fifth-place Callisburg in district action.

Pottsboro finished 16-15 overall and 3-9 in 9-3A play for a sixth-place finish.

Callisburg ended with a 23-10 overall mark and 5-7 in the standings, one game back of a playoff spot.

District 10-3A

Leonard 58, Whitewright 52

In Leonard, Dylan Cordell scored 25 points but Whitewright came up short against Leonard in district finale.

With the loss Whitewright (17-12, 6-6) and Leonard (18-13, 6-6) tied for third place in the standings but Leonard earned the third seed based on beating Whitewright twice. Leonard will face Ponder to open the playoffs while Whitewright, as the fourth seed, will take on District 9-3A champ Whitesboro.

Reilly Evans had nine points while Aaron Pitt and Kylan Watson chipped in seven points apiece for Whitewright.

Howe 52, Blue Ridge 46

In Howe, the Bulldogs closed out the season with a victory over Blue Ridge in district play.

Howe ended the year at 8-20 overall and tied with Bonham for sixth place at 2-10 in the standings.

Blue Ridge (18-14, 5-7) was eliminated from the playoffs with Leonard’s win against Whitewright.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 50, Sam Rayburn 25

In Tom Bean, Lance Pauler had 13 points and four rebounds as Tom Bean defeated Sam Rayburn to close out district play.

Zach Lusk added 10 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Hunt and Cade Miller each chipped in six points and Corbin Ramey finished with five points, five rebounds and three assists for Tom Bean (10-19, 6-4), which tied Tioga for second place.

Tom Bean and Tioga will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Van Alstyne to determine the second and third seeds for the playoffs.

Lindsay 40, Tioga 35

In Tioga, Landon Thompson scored 15 points as second-place Tioga came up short against first-place Lindsay to close out district play.

Reagan Mejia added 13 points for Tioga (18-8, 6-4), which tied Tom Bean for second place. The two teams will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Van Alstyne to determine the second and third seeds for the playoffs.

Clinton Wallace scored 11 points for Lindsay (14-13, 10-0), which opens the playoffs next week with a bi-district match-up against Era at 7 p.m. on Monday at Sanger.

Valley View 56, Collinsville 43

In Valley View, Collinsville was eliminated from the playoff race as Valley View earned the win in the district finale.

The Pirates (8-16, 3-7) would have gotten the final postseason berth if they had won. Valley View (7-9, 5-5) got the fourth spot and will open the playoffs against Muenster next week.