WHITEWRIGHT — Sage Harlow was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and three runs scored as Whitewright defeated Gunter, 10-5, in the season-opener for both teams.

Hannah Williams was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Kyleigh Clements singled, walked, drive in a run and scored twice and Kiley Anderson walked twice and scored for Whitewright, which scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth after Gunter had tied the game at five with two runs in the top of the inning.

Whitewright will compete in the Sulphur Springs Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter plays at Farmersville on Friday night.

Howe 13, Muenster 3 (6)

In Howe, Alexia Womack was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI as Howe opened the season with a victory against Muenster in six innings.

Kacie Morgan singled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, Kaitlyn Fuhr doubled and scored, Gracie Lankford walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Teagan Stubblefield singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Howe, which score multiple runs in every inning but the third.

The Lady Bulldogs play at Paris Chisum on Friday night.

North Lamar 5, Bells 4

In Bells, Bella Smith was 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs for the Lady Panthers but state-ranked 4A North Lamar scored in the top of the seventh on a passed ball to slip past Bells in the season-opener.

Cheyenne Floyd was 3-for-4 and drove in a run, Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored and Emily Washburn singled and scored for Bells, which competes in the Melissa Tournament starting on Thursday.

McKenzie Dickson was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored twice for North Lamar.

Prairiland 3, Tom Bean 0

In Pattonville, Taylor Williams singled and walked as the Lady Tomcats opened the season with a non-district loss against Prairiland.

Natalie Chapman had the only other hit for Tom Bean and Morgan Clark walked twice.

Prairiland scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings.

Celina 19, S&S 0 (5)

In Sadler, Whitni Scoggins had the only hit for the Lady Rams as S&S opened the season with a loss against Celina.

Jo McDonald was hit by a pitch and Madison McGill walked for S&S, which competes in the Carrollton Tournament starting on Thursday.

Grace Cantu was 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and scored three times, Sage Murray was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Alexys Ginegaw was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and two runs and Micayla Galloway was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs and earned the win with 11 strikeouts for Celina.

Melissa 10, Pottsboro 0 (5)

In Melissa, Kayci Shiltz had the only hit for Pottsboro as Melissa earned a run-rule victory in the season-opener.

Sierra Stand walked and stole a base for Pottsboro, which is off until playing at Bells on Tuesday night.

Bryton Wright struck out 14 to get the win while Savannah Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI, Kindred Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored and Rachel Wells was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Melissa.