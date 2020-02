Jane Asinde had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Grayson College defeated Collin County College, 81-70, for its fourth straight victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Manna Mensah added 15 points and five rebounds, Nahemiah Johnson chipped in 11 points and five assists, Ene Adams totaled nine points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Lewis and Nivi Arbon each scored eight points for the fourth-place Lady Vikings (18-8, 8-5), who play at Cisco College on Wednesday night.