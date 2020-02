D.J. Thomas had 33 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 97-82, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Jihad Watson added 32 points and five rebounds and Tyrone Williams finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for Grayson (14-13, 6-5), which hosts Collin County College on Monday night.