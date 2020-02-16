Brianna Lucrecio threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks as Grayson College defeated Pratt, 8-0, in five innings to sweep a non-conference double-header at Grayson.

Maci Sanders was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored three runs, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, Lauren Thomas was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored and Carmen Eilertsen drove in two runs for the Lady Vikings (7-4).

In the opener, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI and three runs during a 12-4 win in five innings.

Sanders was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI, Eden Lawson homered and drove in three and Brittany Thomas drove in two runs for Grayson, which plays a double-header at Odessa at 1 p.m. on Thursday.