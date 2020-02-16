HOUSTON — J.J. Montenegro, Justin Barnes and Brock Taylor combined on a three-hit shutout as Grayson College closed the San Jacinto Tournament with a 9-0 victory against Alvin.

Jordan Thompson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs, Nick Vernars doubled, drove in two and scored, Cade Webber had two RBI and Will Quillen doubled and scored for the Vikings (5-1), who have a five-game winning streak going into a home contest against Navarro at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In earlier tourney action, Grayson earned a 16-2 victory against Alvin in six innings and a 9-8 win over San Jacinto.

Against Alvin, Davis Powell was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs, Wade Elliott was 4-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored four times, Bradley Prince Jr. was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times and Quillen was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Against San Jacinto, Thompson was 3-for-3 with a home run and scored three runs, Vernars was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in two and scored, Devin Warner was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored and Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double and scored.