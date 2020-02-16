The Austin College softball team split its non-conference doubleheader with the University of the Ozarks, falling 11-10 in extra innings before taking a 3-1 victory. The ‘Roos are now 2-6 overall on the year.

In the opener, Reina Serrano took the loss after surrendering four runs — three earned — on eight hits in 5.1 innings of work. Jaide Vidal went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases and Ashley Mayorga finished 2-for-4 with four RBI. Aubri Dale Smith added a 2-for-4 performance for the ‘Roos (2-6).

Jordan Proctor went six innings in Game 2 to get the win, giving up one run on seven hits, and Serrano earned the save after pitching a hitless seventh.

Sarah Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two RBI while and Taylor Levan, Mari Prazak, Proctor, Avery Atencio and Mayorga each collected one hit.

Austin College heads to Jackson, Mississippi for a quartet of games, taking on Mississippi University for Women at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, while also playing LaGrange on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Millsaps at 1 p.m. on Sunday.