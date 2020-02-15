DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell led a quartet of double-digit scorers as Southeastern Oklahoma State survived a late rally to hold off Northwestern Oklahoma State for a 67-61 victory in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Savage Storm (16-6, 13-5) moved back into a tie for first place while also clinching a berth in the conference tournament.

Cantwell turned in one of her best all-around efforts of the season with 22 points, a season-high nine rebounds and six assists. She shot 8-of-13 from the floor with a 2-of-3 mark from long range.

Katie Webb and Briley Moon each finished with 13 points as Moon connecting on a trio of threes and Webb shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

Tracy Johnson rounded out the group with 10 points on the strength of a pair of threes.