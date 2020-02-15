The 23rd-ranked Austin College women’s basketball team had its hands full with Texas Lutheran but the ‘Roos managed to pull out a 68-65 victory in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Reagan Chiaverini led the ‘Roos (20-3, 13-3) with 16 points and eight boards while Ally Longaker and Kacie West each chipped in 11 points. Addison Walling scored 10 points and Savage scored seven and handed out three assists in her final game in Hughey Gym.

The ‘Roos are on the road this weekend to wrap up the regular season, taking on Centenary in Shreveport and St. Thomas in Houston.