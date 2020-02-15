DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky continued to write his name in the record books as he dished out a Southeastern and Great American Conference single-game record tying 16 assists to lift the Savage Storm to a 91-73 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky’s 16 was the second time he put his name in the books as his fourth assist was the 498th of his career assist, passing Steve Harrell’s Southeastern career total of 497. He also becomes just the fourth player in GAC history to surpass the 500 career assists.

Kevin Buckingham finished with a game-high 29 points on 13-of-21 shooting with 23 of those in the first half. He passed Eric Babers for fourth place on Southeastern’s all-time scoring list. He also grabbed seven rebounds

In his second start of the season Todd Dawkins put up 17 points as he connected on 5-of-10 threes. Kayo Goncalves matched that 5-of-10 effort from long range and finished with 15 points to go with seven rebounds.

Kellen Manek rounded out the scoring with 13 points for the Storm (19-6, 13-5).