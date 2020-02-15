Michael Holland poured in 26 points to lead four ‘Roos in double figures as Austin College topped Texas Lutheran, 94-79, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos are now 14-9 overall and 11-5.

Holland hit 10-of-15 shots and 3-of-4 from long distance to get his 26 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. Devin Roland hit 3-of-5 from deep to get to 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Kameron Hill went 3-of-5 from three on his way to 11 points.

Justice Mercadel chipped in 10 points and seven assists in the win for Austin College (14-9, 11-5), which wraps up the regular season this weekend when it travels to Shreveport to take on Centenary and Houston to face off against St. Thomas.