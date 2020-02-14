Herald Democrat

Friday

Feb 14, 2020 at 2:58 AM Feb 15, 2020 at 12:45 AM


Noel Martinez had the only goal in the match and the Sherman Bearcats made it stand up in a 1-0 victory against McKinney North during District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.


It was a defensive struggle for much of the night as neither side recorded more than five shots.


But Martinez ripped a shot from 20 yards out and into the upper left-hand corner of the next to give Sherman all it needed for the win.


The Bearcats (7-4-4, 2-2) moved into a tie with McKinney North (6-6-4, 2-2) for third place. Sherman closes out the first half of district play at Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.


Wylie East 6, Denison 0


In Wylie, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against second-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action.


Denison (2-9-3, 0-3-1) hosts third-place Sherman to finish the first half of district play at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.


Wylie East (8-4, 3-1) maintained a three-point lead on McKinney North and Sherman and is three points behind first-Lovejoy.


Girls


District 10-5A


McKinney North 6, Sherman 0


In McKinney, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place McKinney North in 10-5A action.


Sherman (5-11-1, 0-3-1) hosts rival Denison to finish the first half of district play at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.