Noel Martinez had the only goal in the match and the Sherman Bearcats made it stand up in a 1-0 victory against McKinney North during District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

It was a defensive struggle for much of the night as neither side recorded more than five shots.

But Martinez ripped a shot from 20 yards out and into the upper left-hand corner of the next to give Sherman all it needed for the win.

The Bearcats (7-4-4, 2-2) moved into a tie with McKinney North (6-6-4, 2-2) for third place. Sherman closes out the first half of district play at Denison at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Wylie East 6, Denison 0

In Wylie, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against second-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action.

Denison (2-9-3, 0-3-1) hosts third-place Sherman to finish the first half of district play at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

Wylie East (8-4, 3-1) maintained a three-point lead on McKinney North and Sherman and is three points behind first-Lovejoy.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 6, Sherman 0

In McKinney, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against second-place McKinney North in 10-5A action.

Sherman (5-11-1, 0-3-1) hosts rival Denison to finish the first half of district play at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.