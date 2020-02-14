MERIT — After clinching a playoff spot with a victory against Van Alstyne, the Whitewright Lady Tigers will enter the postseason as the fourth seed following a 58-33 loss against Leonard in the District 10-3A tie-breaker.

Whitewright (14-21) will face District 9-3A champ Ponder (23-10) in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Prosper.

Leonard (18-16) earned the third seed with the victory and will open the playoffs against Pottsboro (24-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Anna.

Van Alstyne (13-16) was eliminated from playoff contention with Leonard’s win. If Whitewright had beaten the Lady Tigerettes, Van Alstyne and Leonard would have played for the final berth.

In the first part of the tie-breaker, Whitewright earned a 55-54 win over Van Alstyne. Natalie Alexander had 26 points, six assists and four rebounds, Skylar Gerner chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds, Gracie Robinson added eight points and Emily Looney finished with six points for Whitewright.

District 9-3A tie-breaker

Gunter 45, Pilot Point 40

In Collinsville, the Lady Tigers earned the third seed for the playoffs with a victory against Pilot Point in a 9-3A tie-breaker contest.

Gunter (21-14) will face Bells (26-6) in a Class 3A Region II bi-district game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Celina.

Pilot Point (10-18) enters the playoffs as the fourth seed and takes on Howe (25-5) in a bi-district game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Celina.

Gunter held a 9-6 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 21-13 at half-time. Pilot Point cut the deficit to 27-23 heading into the final eight minutes and was down four, 35-31, with 5:44 to go before Gunter held on for the win.