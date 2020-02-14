McKINNEY — Tarrence Gaines scored 25 points for Denison but second-place McKinney North defeated the Yellow Jackets, 83-49, in District 10-5A action.

Nate Uber added seven points and Keleon Vaughn totaled five points for Denison (12-18, 1-8), which loses out its season at third-place Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Gunter 55, S&S 36

In Sadler, Kyle Watson scored 14 points as third-place Gunter defeated S&S in district action.

Cade Carruthers added 13 points, Josh Rogers chipped in seven points and Trey Phillips totaled six points for Gunter (26-6, 7-4), which hosts second-place Ponder on Tuesday to close out the regular season and can earn a tie of second with a victory.

Jake Reynolds scored 10 points, Konnor Skaggs added eight points and Chase Sloan chipped in six points for S&S (4-25, 0-12), which saw its season come to and end since it has the district bye on Tuesday.

Ponder 66, Pottsboro 52

In Ponder, Pottsboro suffered a district loss against second-place Ponder.

Pottsboro (16-14, 3-8) closes out its season when it hosts Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder (19-12, 8-3) can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a victory at Gunter on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 60, Howe 51

In Whitewright, Reilly Evans scored 13 points as the third-place Tigers moved one step away from a playoff spot with a victory against Howe in district action.

Aaron Pitt and Kayden Carraway each finished with 10 points, Dylan Kennemur added eight points and Jake Claborn chipped in seven points for Whitewright (18-12, 6-5), which can clinch a postseason berth with a victory at Leonard or a loss by Blue Ridge against Howe to finish the regular season on Tuesday.

Whitewright is a game ahead of both Leonard and Blue Ridge. If Whitewright loses and Blue Ridge wins, all three will be tied for third place and need to determine the final two playoff spots with a tie-breaker.

Howe (7-20, 1-10) will close its season by hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 81, Blue Ridge 54

In Blue Ridge, first-place Van Alstyne clinched the top seed and the district championship with a victory over fourth-place Blue Ridge.

Van Alstyne (25-6, 11-0) will try to finish off its undefeated district run when it hosts second-place Bells on Tuesday night.

District 12-2A

Tioga 65, Valley View 24

In Tioga, Reagan Mejia scored 18 points as second-place Tioga defeated fourth-place Valley View in district action.

Mark Mayes added 12 points, Tristan Vaughn chipped in 10 points and Marshall Lease finished with eight points for Tioga (18-7, 6-3), which closes out the regular season by hosting first-place Lindsay on Monday night.

The Bulldogs can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a win or a Tom Bean loss to Sam Rayburn.

Lindsay 54, Tom Bean 40

In Lindsay, the Tomcats dropped to third place after losing to district champion Lindsay in 12-2A action.

Tom Bean (9-19, 5-4) finishes the regular season by hosting Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night. A win by the Tomcats and a Tioga loss to Lindsay would put the two in a tie for second place.