Both Gunter and Pottsboro had multiple players earn Class 3A all-state football honors by the Texas Sports Writers Association, which was not a surprise after the Tigers won the Division II title and the Cardinals were the Division I runner-up.

Gunter senior defensive back Peyton Lowe was named the Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team pick at his position after totaling 126 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and six defensive touchdowns.

Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel tied Grandview head coach Ryan Ebner for Coach of the Year honors. It is the second time Fieszel has earned the honor in the past four seasons.

Pottsboro had a pair of first-team selections in senior running back Cy Shope and junior receiver Titus Lyons. Shope had 264 carries for 2,070 yards and 35 touchdowns to go with 17 catches for 306 yards and three TDs and Lyons finished with 75 catches for 1,303 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Both teams had first-team all-state linebackers — Pottsboro senior Zach Wideman was joined by Gunter senior Bryson Rigsby. Wideman finished with 206 tackles (108 solos), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while Rigsby had 167 tackles (91 solos) with six sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Gunter senior Clayton Reed was named first-team all-state at the utility spot after totaling 1,038 rushing yards, 341 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 91 tackles (50 solos), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and three TDs on defense.

Gunter senior Josh Magers was a second-team all-state pick at center while Pottsboro junior quarterback Braden Plyler was second-team all-state as well. Magers was the anchor of the Tigers offensive line while Plyler completed 177-of-274 passes for 2,725 yards and 30 TDs with seven interceptions and ran 217 times for 1,058 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Pottsboro junior Silas Barr was third-team all-state at defensive lineman with 106 tackles (54 solos), nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Bells senior running back Wrangler Priest was an honorable mention all-state selection with 220 carries for 1,660 yards and 21 touchdowns to go with a pair of TD catches.