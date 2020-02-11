DURANT, Okla. — Following her efforts in helping Southeastern Oklahoma State to a pair of wins, Katie Webb has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Webb had one of her biggest moments of the season as her putback with 0.3 seconds to play propelled the Savage Storm to a 63-60 win over Southern Nazarene and helped Southeastern maintain a share of first place in the league standings.

She finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting along with 10 rebounds.

That was on the heels of a 19-point effort in which the Storm picked up an 86-52 win over Oklahoma Baptist.

For the week she averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor.

Southeastern travels to East Central at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.