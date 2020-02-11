DURANT, Okla. — After leading Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 3-1 series win over Northeastern State, Colton Buckner has earned Great American Conference Baseball Player of the Week honors.

Buckner hit .875, collecting seven hits in eight at-bats while also drawing eight walks, three of them intentional, for a .938 on-base percentage.

He had a double and a home run while driving in three RBI scoring three runs. He posted two-hit outings in three of the four games of the series and had at least one hit in each contest. Buckner also drew three walks in one outing and was walked at least once in every game.

Southeastern will be back in action this weekend when it opens GAC play with a three-game series against Oklahoma Baptist at Mike Metheny Field starting on Friday.