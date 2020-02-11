WHITEWRIGHT — Natalie Alexander scored 13 points as Whitewright held on for a 56-55 victory against Van Alstyne in the District 10-3A finale.

The victory forced a three-way tie between Whitewright (13-20, 6-6), Van Alstyne (13-15, 6-6) and Leonard (17-16, 6-6) in third place and with two playoff spots up for grabs.

Whitewright and Van Alstyne will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bells with the winner advancing to play Leonard at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bells to determine seeding for third and fourth place.

Gracie Robinson added 12 points, Skylar Gerner chipped in 10 points and Makayla Alexander totaled eight points for Whitewright.

Bells 71, Blue Ridge 38

In Blue Ridge, Cheznie Hale scored 22 points as Bells earned a share of the 10-3A championship with a victory against Ridge to finish the regular season.

Bells (26-6, 11-1) and Howe will need to decide the top two seeds for the playoffs after they split their district match-ups.

Olivia Pedigo added 20 points, Haley Arledge chipped in 14 points and Mia Moore finished with 10 points for Bells.

Howe 54, Bonham 20

In Bonham, Trinity Williams had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Howe earned a share of the 10-3A championship with a victory against Bonham to close out the regular season.

Howe (25-5, 11-1) and Bells will need to decide the top two seeds for the playoffs after they split their district match-ups.

Sierra Copeland added 14 points and five rebounds, Ally Harvey totaled eight points, three rebounds and three assists and Cassidy Anderson chipped in six points and five rebounds for Howe.

Bonham finished winless in district play.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 50, S&S 22

In Sadler, Hadley Williams had 24 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists as Pottsboro defeated S&S to close out district play and finish in second place.

Kara Neumann added nine points and three steals, Jesi Stickley grabbed six rebounds and Autumn Graley chipped in five points for Pottsboro (24-7, 9-3), which will take on the third seed from District 10-3A once the tie between Whitewright, Van Alstyne and Leonard is broken later this week.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 100, Lindsay 57

In Lindsay, the first-place Lady Pirates finished off an undefeated district run with a victory against fourth-place Lindsay.

Collinsville (28-6, 10-0) will open the playoffs next week against either Poolville or Alvord in the bi-district round.

Tom Bean 49, Tioga 31

In Tioga, Kaitlyn Lind scored 14 points as Tom Bean closed out the season with a victory over Tioga in district play.

Emma Lowing added 11 points, Bri Yale chipped in 10 points and Taylor Brown totaled five points for fifth-place Tom Bean.

Tioga finished with a 2-23 overall record and 0-10 mark in district play.